Kylie Jenner proves it time and again that she is one hot mama. The makeup mogul, who is currently quarantining with her two-year-old daughter, Stormi has shared a sultry picture in a two-piece bikini.

The Kardashian Jenner star took to her Instagram account to share a picture in a beige bikini. The 22-year-old entrepreneur can be seen lounging by the pool.

The youngest of the Kardashian sister did not just stop there. She also shared a picture with her daughter Stormi comparing her own childhood picture with her.

Kylie is currently home with her daughter, away from the rest of her family. But the mother-daughter duo seems to be enjoying their time together. Kylie is being a hands-on mom, celebrating every festival and making each day special for Stormi.

Kylie had recently dressed up as an Easter bunny for her daughter too. She had posted a picture of herself flaunting her curves in an Easter bunny costume. She shared several pictures of herself and Stormi by the pool. The two of them could be seen enjoying by the pool. Kylie donned a bright pink two-piece bikini while Stormi matched her mom's style in a black swimsuit.

Travis Scott may also be quarantining with them

Although unconfirmed, but many of Kylie's followers do think that her ex and Stormi's father, Travis Scott may also be quarantining with them. Travis had previously shared a story of Stormi jumping around the pool that showed a stark similarity to Kylie's pool. Some of her followers have also reportedly heard his voice in the background in some of her Instagram stories.

The two estranged lovers and co-parents may possibly be back with each other. Even though Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason Disick refuted these rumors, we cannot help but wonder, if Kylie is playing a game of hide and seek as she did with her pregnancy.