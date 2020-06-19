Kylie Jenner took to Instagram and showed off her multi-millionaire style. The makeup-mogul struck a pose in a gorgeous blue dress. Kylie looked elgant in the snap. She posed against a backdrop of white, an overcoat hanging off her frame like a cape.

In another snap, she ditches the jacket and gazes at the camera seductively. Her hair falls over her shoulders, framing her face.

Well, it does seem fitting as Kylie seems to have accomplished quite a lot given her young age. She is almost worth a billion dollars. She captioned the post: i loved creating this intimate shoot for @vogueczechoslovakia we hung sheets in my backyard to try and make a backdrop and shot it all on my iphone. ☁️

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian clan and arguably the most successful of the lot. Kylie Jenner recently pledged money to the Black Lives Matter movement, even naming the the places her money was going.

'We will be donating to the following organization to help support the fight against racism,' noted Kylie. 'Youth Justice Coaltion, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative.'

Kylie Jenner has taken her reality TV celebrity and used it to become a successful businesswoman. And though her sisters have followed in her footsteps, none of them have come close to the success Kylie enjoys.

Kylie also seems to be better at avoiding controversies when it comes to her business, unlike her sister Kim, who has landed in hot water a few times when it comes to her brand. Kim Kardashian was recently accused of casual racism when she tried to hawk black face masks on a dark skinned model while calling them nude.

Kylie Jenner isn't letting the quarantine get in the way of keeping her Instagram page active. She knows how to tease her fans. The blue dress, the jacket and the backdrop sure make Kylie look powerful. We wonder if the colour is supposed to remind us of a certain Superman. You can check out the pics here: