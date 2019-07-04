Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat on her Instagram. The makeup mogul posed in a sultry bikini as she soaked up the sun. Kylie's skin looked radiant as it glistened with sweat.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan was promoting her new summer cosmetics collection. Ever the businesswoman. The entrepreneur could be seen posing on the beach wearing a huge hat, grey halterneck swimsuit and metallic cover-up skirt in the sultry images. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has found enormous success with her cosmetics business, and a large part of her fortune is because of the success of her lip kits.

Kylie Jenner has been posting quite a few snaps of herself recently, most of which are of her writhing in the sand rocking some seriously sensuous looks. One of the snaps had her in a taupe crochet bikini top with a gold mini skirt, and large hat adding several gold bracelets, rings and earrings. Reportedly Kylie later donned a taupe colored crop top and a high-waisted skirt, revealing her cheeky bikini bottoms and her derriere.

Kylie Jenner has used her reality TV fame and launched a very successful and lucrative business for herself. She is arguably the wealthiest of the entire Kardashian clan and the youngest to boot. She tweeted: 'Yay!!! So happy you guys love the summer collection!!! I can't wait for 7/10!!! @kyliecosmetics (sic)'

Kylie is unveiling two new formula glosses, Bikini Bod and Boss Bay, which are packaged in 'pearl white vials.' Kylie Jenner sure takes her cosmetics business seriously. Kylie looked gorgeous in her recent snaps. You can check out the pics here: