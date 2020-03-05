Kylie Jenner showed off her serious beach bod in her latest Instagram snaps. Kylie turned up the heat as she showed off her figure in some skimpy bikinis. In the first snap, Kylie can be seen with a friend posing in a gorgeous patterned bikini. She is seen with a friend who waws rocking a swimsuit of her own.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star could be seen smouldering at the camera. In another snap, we get a better look at Kylie's swimwear as she gazes seductively into the camera as she teases her assets. Kylie captioned the post: pucci babies

Kylie Jenner rakes in the dough with her Instagram posts, even the innocuous ones seem like they serve a purpose. Kylie sure seems to be keeping herself busy with her successful business ventures.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Kylie Jenner is spending more time with her ex Travis Scott, but that doesn't mean that the mogul will let her extremely lucrative business languish. The reality star has managed to use her reality TV fame to launch a successful career as a businesswoman.

So have the rest of her sisters. Kendall Jenner may very well be on Kylie's heels. The sisters share a clothing line that may very well add a lot more money to the coffers of the Kardashian clan. You can check out the pics here: