Kylie Jenner has responded to reports that she has gone under the knife. The reality star shared that she has not had plastic surgery done.

During an interview with Paper magazine, the 21-year-old talked about the cosmetic surgery reports. She said: "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and like, fillers, can really do."

"I mean, no. It's fillers. I'm not denying that," she shared.

In 2015, Kylie had admitted that her lips are fake. In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she revealed that she has gotten lip filler.

"I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do. I'm just not ready to talk to reporters about my lips yet because everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie," she said.

At that time, many teens took up the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge, an online trend where participants placed a glass or plastic cup around their lips and sucked on it for five minutes, resulting in a swollen, but bruised pucker. The mother-of-one responded to the challenge on Twitter and encouraged her fans to be themselves.

"I'm not here to try & encourage people/young girls to look like me or to think this is the way they should look," she wrote.

"I want to encourage people/young girls like me to be YOURSELF & not be afraid to experiment w your look."