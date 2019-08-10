Kylie Jenner sure knows how to party like a billionaire. The makeup mogul is reportedly renting a superyacht, worth $250 million, to visit Positano on the Amalfi Coast with her friends and family for her 22nd birthday.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan looked gorgeous in a skimpy white bikini that accentuated her curves. Kylie sure knows how to flaunt her assets. Preparations for her 22nd birthday celebrations seem to be coming along nicely.

Kylie, of course, won't be celebrating her birthday all by her lonesome now will she? Reportedly, she has also been joined on holiday by her beau Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, 18-months, sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, along with 'momager' Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kylie The extravagant preparations caused rumours to swirl that Kylie might be celebrating more than her birthday. There was speculation that Kylie might be getting married, when apparently a white dress featuring an extravagant train was seen being loaded onto the plane.

However, insiders told TMZ the couple will not be tying the knot over the weekend despite appearances.

Kylie has been shelling out $1.2 million per week to rent the luxury liner, which can comfortably accommodate dozens of guests. The fact that Sofia Richie is with Kylie shows how much closer they have gotten recently. They vacationed together in Greece recently and now they're celebrating Kylie's birthday together on a superyacht. Kylie may even use her birthday celebrations to make big bucks on social media.

The superyacht is quite a platform to showcase her makeup and get a lot of promotion for her business. You can check out the pics here.