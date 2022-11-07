2023 is just less than two months away and the makers of the Bollywood industry have started announcing new release dates for their upcoming films. A promising lineup of films for 2023 is in the pipeline and audiences are going to witness 10x entertainment, action, drama, romance, comedy, and big-screen experience.

Dark comedy 'Kuttey', starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Naseeruddin Shah, will make its debut in theatres on January 13, 2023, the makers announced on Monday. The film is produced by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and marks his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut.

"Bring in the New Year with 'Kuttey', releasing in cinemas on 13th January 2023," the official handle of Vishal Bhardwaj Films wrote on Instagram.

The note read: "Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. 'Kuttey' is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj."

Kuttey also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj has co-written the screenplay with Vishal Bhardwaj, who has also composed music for the film. Vishal Bhardwaj's frequent collaborator Gulzar has penned the lyrics. Earlier, the film was slated to release on November 4, 2022, but on Monday, the makers revealed the new release date.

Recently, Arjun in a conversation with a media portal spoke about working with Aasmaan and said that Vishal has been an 'involved producer' and Aasmaan wasn't trying to 'ape his father. He said, "When Vishalji and Aasmaan narrated the film, what drew me was that he wasn't trying to ape his father. There is a reminiscence of the learnings he has had from his dad. The father-son has overlapping qualities. Vishalji has been an involved producer."

The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-series, and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj.

(With PTI inputs)