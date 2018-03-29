After Shikkari Shambhu and Diwanjimoola Grand Prix, Kunchacko Boban has his third release of the year in the form of Kuttanadan Marpappa, which hit the screens Thursday, March 29.

Cinematographer Sreejith Vijayan has directed the movie. Aditi Ravi played the female lead.

Shanthi Krishna, Aju Varghese, Innocent, Dharmajan Bolgatty and others form the ensemble cast. Rahul Raj has composed the music. Arvind Krishna cranked the camera and Sunil S Pillai edited the flick.

Kuttanadan Marpappa is an out-and-out comedy movie with parental love as the central theme. The movie is set in Kuttanad. It is a situational comedy that revolves around Mary Paul (Shanthi Krishna) and her idiosyncratic son (Kunchacko), who is a photographer. Indeed, the movie tries to explore the mother and son's relationship.

The songs and trailer have impressed the viewers and raised their expectations for the movie. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in their words:

Vx_vx: #KuttanadanMarpappa

Festival movie. Comedy and Energy packed. Interval now.

Snehasallapam

‏

Snehasallapam: #KuttanadanMarpappa 1st Half Review ~

Overall an average first half

Colourful making from director

DOP & Visuals

Some good comedy numbers from #Dharmajan & #Pisharadi

All depends on 2nd Half