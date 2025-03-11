Kush Maini, a 24-year-old Indian racing prodigy, has made history by becoming the first Indian to join the Formula 1 team since 2012. He has been named as the test and reserve driver for the BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team for the 2025 season. This achievement ends a 13-year wait for an Indian talent to join a Formula 1 team.

Maini's role in the team is not just limited to being a reserve driver. He is also the only Alpine F1 reserve driver actively competing in the Formula 2 Championship. He will be racing for Dams Lucas Oil, a team that has a strong presence in the championship. His responsibilities will extend beyond the racetrack, as he will be using the driver-in-loop simulator at the squad's Enstone base to support their car development and set-up objectives.

In addition to his racing duties, Maini will also participate in the TPC programme (Testing of Previous Cars). This programme is designed to help drivers improve their skills by giving them the opportunity to test and drive previous cars. This hands-on experience will be invaluable in helping Maini develop as a driver and contribute to the team's success.

Maini's association with the Alpine Academy began in October 2023. He quickly made his mark in the 2024 F2 season, scoring five podiums, including a race win in Budapest. As he enters his third Formula 2 campaign, Maini will also take on the position of Test and Reserve Driver for the Alpine F1 team.

In a statement released by the franchise, Maini expressed his delight at stepping up to the role of Test and Reserve Driver for the BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team. He thanked Flavio Briatore and Oliver Oakes for their continued support and expressed his excitement to get more track time in Formula 1 machinery. However, he also emphasized that his immediate focus is on his third season in Formula 2, which kicks off in Australia.

Maini joins a pool of reserve drivers at Alpine that includes Paul Aron, Ryo Hirakawa, and former Williams super-sub Franco Colapinto. Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy Director, commented on Maini's expanded role, stating that he has impressed the team with his TPC performances and Formula 2 results. The team expects him to continue to do so in 2025.

Maini's performance in the 2025 season could potentially make him a contender for a full-time seat in 2026. In 2024, he had the opportunity to test older Alpine machinery on four occasions, including a test in Qatar where his performance was directly evaluated against race driver Pierre Gasly and new-for-2025 signing Jack Doohan.

