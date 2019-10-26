Kundan Gaikwad is following the latest trend and has taken the route of going all digital. He is an established name in Maharashtra and is a part of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). He is a corporator from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and has been an influential speaker. He has organized many rallies and shows across Maharashtra where he has delivered several speeches which have left a good impact on the people. His popular speeches in Marathi evoked a change in him and that is when he thought to become a motivational speaker.

He gave many speeches in Marathi at different events which got a thumbs up from the people. After that, he made his mind to become a Marathi motivational speaker and now we hear that he is soon going to start his YouTube channel. When asked Kundan if the news is true, he gave a very diplomatic answer and said, "Never say never. I have been working on something since a really long time. I have given speeches on multiple occasions and now if things go well, I will try to connect to a larger audience through the digital medium. Let's hope for the best."

With this move of Gaikwad, we are not surprised at all as many people in today's time have taken their profession on a digital level. If this turns out to be true, Kundan Gaikwad will be one such person from the political background who will encourage many others to make use of social media to promote themselves. Our best wishes are with him and we hope that this 'Marathi Maanus' becomes a successful name with his venture into the digital domain.

