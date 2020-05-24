Director Kunal Kohli, known for making films like "Hum Tum" and "Fanaa", has lost a family member to COVID-19, and says he is heartbroken that the whole family cant get together to grieve the loss.

The director took to Twitter to open up about the death of an aunt, which happened in Chicago.

"Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We're a large family that's really close. We can't be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my mom, masi's & mama's not being able to be together at this time is really hard," he wrote.

"Her daughter (my cousin sister) would go to the hospital, sit in her car in the car park and pray for her mother. As she wasn't allowed inside the hospital. Said she felt close to her as she couldn't see her. This is how harsh Covid is. This isn't the way to go," he added.

Currently, the United States accounts for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,600,782 and 95,972, respectively, according to the latest figures by the Johns Hopkins University.