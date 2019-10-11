One of the most successful entrepreneurs, Kunal Jaggi is the brains behind a leading company named Head Field. He built the company from scratch to exude a distinctive vibe of 'Unity In Diversity' dealing with employee engagement in a positive environment. It is not just another company but a diversified branch of various ventures collaborating to revolutionize the business industry. With having team players in every field, they have the recruitment specialists in Glocal, the digital dynamics in DIGICOTS, recruitment specialists for gulf region in Head Field Gulf, and business and artificial intelligence specialists in Artifiq. The thing that makes him and his company unique from others is that it is a workplace where growth does not depend on tenure but the bond they maintain with their employees and clients. The company's main goal is to encourage young brains and bring out their best of potential skills and abilities.

His company is one of its kinds and has its own cricket league named 'Head Field Cricket League' popularly known as HFCL. The tradition of HFCL is not just another leisure corporate activity. It is a place where a group of diversified people come together on one ground to keep themselves fit and healthy. Moreover, it is a perfect place where the visionary entrepreneurs and employees meet the cricket enthusiasts. With such a work environment, his company breaks the stereotypes of typical work culture of an isolated office. It not only gives the employees a perfect relaxation but also creates a progressive atmosphere to discuss and experiment with new ideas. HFCL is not an ordinary league. It has 8 teams including Super Commandos, Mighty Tigers, Golden Warriors, Royal Rangers, Spartan Kings, Storm Riders, Thunder Wolves and Knight Hawks competing against each other.

The guest list for the cricket league had many celebrated names like Maninder Singh, Atul Wassan, Sunil Pal, Shraey Khanna and Sonam Chhabra. Giving it a perfect feel of a league, it had dance performances, as well as its official anthem named 'We Are Head Field' which was directed by Sahib Aneja. HFCL which kicked-off from October 5, 2019, will soon be launching their rap 'Khelenge Pelenge' which will get everyone jamming to the beat. With such a lively and energetic team, the employees of Head Field have their work ethic on the forefront and they also enjoy and celebrate such sporting events.

