Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is set for a major time jump. Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya's (Sriti Jha) love saga will reportedly take a generation leap of 20 years. Post the generation jump, the plot of the show will see some new twists and turns and of course, new faces as well. The focus will shift from Abhi-Pragya and will mostly revolve around the new faces post the leap.

While there's a lot of changes in the script, looks like fans will also have to bid adieu to some of their favourite members of the show. According to a report in SpotboyE, Shikha Singh, Leena Jumani, Vin Rana, who have been part of Kumkum Bhagya for many years now are quitting the show. Confirming the news, Shikha, who plays the role of Alia, told the web portal: "Yes. Post leap, I won't be a part of it. There was not much left for me in the story as they are changing the entire story line. So I thought better to opt out."

Further, talking about the leap, she said, "See it's the producer's call. If you ask me even after 5 years, we have maintained to be in the top 3 shows. I am very, very certain they know what they are doing. And as far as the leap is concerned they must have thought it through. Aisa toh koi producer nahi karega ki koi galat move ho aur show band ho jaaye (No producer will take a wrong move that may hamper the show). And as an actor is concerned, everybody has to move on. We can't sit and regret that 'shit, I will not be a part of the show.' The show must go on with us or without us."

Leena aka Tanu too said that since she was not comfortable ageing on-screen and has put down her papers. "Yes, I am quitting the show, as I am not comfortable playing an ageing role," she told SpotboyE.

Mishal Raheja, on the other hand, is uncertain whether to quit or not. "I have no clue about this. The production house (Balaji Telefilms) hasn't informed me about what are they going to do with my character. They have asked me to hold on. So how can I take the decision? Let me get a clarity from them first, then maybe I will be in a position to answer your question," Mishal, who essays the character of King Sing said.

Vin Rana, who is seen as Purab on Kumkum Bhagya, has also called it quits. Reportedly, the young actor is not ready to essay the role of a father as per the demands of the script following the big generation jump. With so many actors - who played key roles on the show - putting down their papers, we wonder if Kumkum Bhagya will manage to keep its ardent viewers hooked to their TV screens.