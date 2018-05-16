The intriguing poster of Kumbalangi Nights announced by 'Fahadh Faasil Friends' in association with 'Working class Hero' productions is trending now.

Malayalam cinema's efforts towards a new wave of cinema is getting realised with directors and scriptwriters like Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran among many others.

This time Dileesh and Syam turned co-producers along with actress Nazriya Nazeem for Madhu C. Narayanan's directorial debut, Kumbalangi Nights.

Dileesh carved a strong image for himself in Mollywood with two movies. Both the films were recognized at the national level and won several awards. Syam was the scriptwriter for the former and creative director for the later one. Actor Fahadh played major roles in both Dileesh's movies since he is an actor who tries to avoid getting typecast. And recently it became news when Fahadh and Dileesh had boycotted the national film award ceremony due to the unanticipated changes of award distributions announced by Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

And this time, the same team, who knows the secret to deliver hits sans megastars and big budgets joined hands together for a film which has a captivating poster. They have also declared 'Parava' movie fame Shane Nigam to be the lead and Fahad Fazil will be the antagonist. Soubin Sahir, Sreenath Basi and newbie Mathew Thomas are cast as the other major characters.

Like the title suggests the film would be set in Kumblangi and adjacent places. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Syam declared that he will be doing the script and dialogues for the cinema. While the movie is all set to go on the floors in August, the female cast has not been finalised yet. Syam said the auditions will be done soon for the roles.