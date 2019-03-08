Singer and songwriter, Shannon K, who sang "A Long Time" written by Poo Bear, the producer-song writer for Justin Bieber, has released another single "Always" After her recent hit single 'OMT' (One More Time) with iconic singer, Sonu Nigam, she is here again to showcase her talent.

The current single "Always" is all about a broken heart. Inspired by her friends heartbreak, Shannon has begun to woo her fans with this beautifully penned track.

Shannon, daughter of renowned singer Kumar Sanu, has already made a name for herself in the US and got a lot of accolades for her anti-bullying song anthem - "Give me your hand". For this song Shannon had worked with Academy Award nominated producer Kyle Townsend. The track has received immense love and support from Hollywood actors such as David Arquette, Brittney Snow, Molly Burnet, Ed Westwick, Ian Bohem, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle and Briana Evigan to name a few.

Shannon writes her songs with her sister Annabel K. under the name 'K Sisters'. Shannon, who made her Indian Debut with father Kumar Sanu for a song titled 'It's Magical', is known for doing shows around the states - New York, New Jersey, Houston, Florida, Washington DC, Dallas, Atlantic City, Los Angeles among others.

The single, 'Always' released on February 20 has come up with lots of wishes pouring in from her fans all across the world.

Watch the song video here: