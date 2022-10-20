The cultural scene in Jammu and Kashmir is at its peak, now more than ever. Overcoming the separatists and Pakistan's agenda for J&K, the union territory has thrived on many fronts since the abrogation of Article 370. Another historic step was taken in the valley on Wednesday, when the first literature festival was organised in Srinagar, marking a new era for revival of J&K's literature renaissance.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the energy zone of the country's literature and culture, where you can see the confluence of various religious and social sentiments. Today, it is necessary to strengthen spiritual, cultural, socio-emotional unity once again, and only writers, thinkers and artists can do this sacred work," J&K LG Manoj Sinha said, inaugurating the two-day literary festival in Kashmir.

LG Sinha, who was the chief guest at the festival, inaugurated the Kashmir edition of the fourth Kumaon Literature Festival at the Kashmir International Convention Centre. He took a walk down memory lane as he reminded people of J&K's significant role in the literary world.

Sharing my speech at the inauguration of Kumaon Literary Festival at SKICC, Srinagar.https://t.co/9EQFlt6Ulx pic.twitter.com/3UW5Vs9Jm6 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 19, 2022

The Kashmir Edition is being held in association with KYARI — Kashmir's Yumberzal Applied Research Institute, whose founder Arhan Bagati is the host.

"We are delighted to bring to reality a world-class literary journey in Kashmir which had been long awaited. Kashmir from ancient times has been known for rich scholarly texts. The natural scenic environs make it the perfect destination for authors to brainstorm on thought-provoking ideas from cinema, history, culture, politics to the emergence of Naya Kashmir," Arhan Bagati said on the sidelines of the festival.

Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister was the guest of honour. Debroy in his inaugural speech stressed on the revival of ancient texts from Kashmir, which was known as the oldest Sharada University. He referred to the great scholarly work of Abhinavgupta, Kalhan and texts such as Rajatarangini, Nilmatpurana and Vedas.

"A slap on the face of separatists"

With the successful launch of Kumaon Lit Fest, J&K has once again proven that it has broken the shackles of Pakistan-sponsored separatists and their growth-hindering agenda. The historic step in J&K's cultural renaissance has been hailed by the masses, who lauded the efforts of the J&K administration for spearheading a revolutionary change in the formerly tense atmosphere of the valley.

"In the land of art, culture, poetry and enlightenment; this festival marked a historic revival of what the valley was robbed of by the PAK-sponsored elements. It was so heartening to see Kashmir's literature and culture lovers finally feel at home at the Kashmir edition of Kumaon Lit Fest. I think every Kashmiri must listen and read up intently about the glorious yesteryears of Kashmir that LG Manoj Sinha and Dr Bibek Debroy stated in their speeches," senior journalist Danish Manzoor said.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, many efforts have been made to bring development to J&K with tremendous success on many fronts. Restoring peace in the valley meant thriving businesses, the revival of cinemas and now the rich literary heritage of the valley is being brought back to its former glory.

"Few people in Kashmir over last few decades didn't let development and thinking flourish. Prime Minister's historic steps in J&K in 2019 have ended that roadblock. Now Art, literature, cinema and music have found a new life in the Kashmir valley," LG Sinha said.

"We have been trying for a cultural renaissance in Jammu & Kashmir since last two years. Immediately after taking over we have tried to make public libraries cutting edge with the times apart from a concept of books on wheels and and digitisation. We are regularly organising opinion conclaves and cultural events for the youth. Although many have criticised this new beginning but I tell them that these activities will bring a new energy which will pave way for art and literature", he added.

Finally, the revival of the literature scene in the valley ends years of deprivation of a rich tradition Kashmiris have enjoyed for years, dating back centuries.

"Beginning of a Literature festival in Kashmir is a historic move. This will pave the way for more Kashmir becoming a knowledge hub and motivate others to bring cinema, art, theatre and much more to the valley. This is also a slap on the face on the face of Pakistan-sponsored separatists who didn't let liberal arts, cinema and literature flourish in Kashmir for three long decades. Today marks a new dawn in Kashmir," senior journalist Aditya Raj Kaul said.