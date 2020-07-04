One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter at South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday. "One terrorist has been killed, operations are going on," Inspector General Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter started after security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in Arrah area of Kulgam.

As the security forces cordoned off the area and zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire drawing retaliation of the security forces and triggering the encounter.

(developing story to be updated)