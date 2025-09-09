One of the two terrorists killed in the Kulgam gunbattle on Monday had been on the radar of security forces ever since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Aamir Ahmed Dar, who was neutralized along with another terrorist in the Guddar area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, was among 14 terrorists identified by security forces after the Pahalgam incident.

Of the 14 terrorists on the list, eight have been killed so far, while six remain active. Among the six, three are affiliated with the proscribed organization Hizbul Mujahideen and three with the banned group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Aamir Ahmed Dar of Darmdora, Shopian, was one of the two terrorists killed in the encounter that lasted more than 12 hours in the Guddar forest area of Kulgam. His name was included in the list of 14 local terrorists prepared after the Pahalgam attack. He had been active in the valley and was spreading terror alongside Pakistani operatives. With his elimination, eight terrorists from the list have been killed.

A police officer confirmed this development, stating that Aamir was categorized as a 'C-category' terrorist. He was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and had joined terrorist activities on September 30, 2023. The second Lashkar terrorist killed is identified as Rehman Bhai, a Pakistani national, who had been active in the Pir Panjal region for a long time.

The officer further stated that on August 2, security forces killed Haris Nazir of Kachipora, Pulwama, in an encounter in the Akhal forest area of Kulgam. He was also a Lashkar terrorist and was listed among the 14 suspects.

Of the 14 active terrorists, three were killed in Shukru, Shopian, on May 13, and three others in Nadar, Tral, on May 15. Another terrorist was neutralized in Akhal, Kulgam, on August 2.

List of 14 active local terrorists prepared after Pahalgam attack

Following the Pahalgam attack, intelligence agencies prepared a list of 14 local terrorists active in the Union Territory. These identified militants are affiliated with Pakistan-backed terror outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

So far, security forces have eliminated 8 of the 14 terrorists. The search for the remaining six is ongoing. Among them, three are associated with Hizbul and three with Lashkar. The current hit list includes:

Zubair Ahmed Wani alias Abu Ubaida (A+ category, Hizbul) – Chief operational commander in Anantnag district. Adil Rehman Dentu (A+ category, Lashkar) – District commander in Sopore. Asif Ahmed Khanday (A+ category, Hizbul) – Active in Shopian. Naseer Ahmed (C category, Lashkar) – Active in Shopian. Haroon Rashid (Hizbul) – Recently returned from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Zakir Ahmed (Lashkar) – Involved in multiple attacks and targeted killings.

Profiles of Remaining Terrorists

Zubair Wani (39): Chief operational commander of Hizbul in Anantnag district, involved in attacks on security forces since 2018. Adil Rehman Dentu (21): Joined Lashkar in 2021 and serves as the district commander in Sopore. Asif Ahmed Khanday (24): From Shopian, joined Hizbul in July 2015 and is actively involved in terror operations. Naseer Ahmed Wani (21): Active in terror activities in Shopian since 2019 as a Lashkar member. Haroon Rashid Ganai (32): A Hizbul operative from Anantnag, previously travelled to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and recently returned. Zakir Ahmed Ghani (29): A Lashkar militant involved in targeted killings and attacks on security forces.

Casualties in Kulgam encounter

So far, two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Update: OP GUDDAR, Kulgam



Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was among the two soldiers of the Army who lost their lives in the line of duty during Monday's encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The Army's Chinar Corps identified the martyrs as Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu.

Highlights from the wreath laying ceremony; honouring courage, valour, and eternal sacrifice with deepest gratitude.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a military hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

According to Chinar Corps, based on specific intelligence input from the Jammu & Kashmir Police, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF in the Guddar forest of Kulgam.

Vigilant troops noticed suspicious movement, and when challenged, the terrorists opened fire. A fierce exchange of gunfire followed, during which one terrorist was killed and a JCO sustained critical injuries.

Reports indicate that one of the slain terrorists was a Pakistani national, while the other was from the Shopian district of Kashmir.

Chief Minister today paid solemn tributes at the wreath laying ceremony of the two brave soldiers who lost their lives in Kulgam. He observed that their exemplary courage, unwavering valour, and ultimate sacrifice will be eternally remembered with deep respect and gratitude.

LG and CM pay tributes to fallen soldiers

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the brave army personnel, Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, who made the ultimate sacrifice in operations against terrorists in Kulgam.

"I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army bravehearts, Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu. Their valor and indomitable spirit will remain etched forever in our hearts. My thoughts are with their bereaved families. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also laid a wreath and paid heartfelt tributes to the soldiers, expressing profound sorrow over their loss. He stated that their exemplary courage, unwavering valor, and ultimate sacrifice would be remembered with deep respect and gratitude.

The Chief Minister further reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the families of the martyrs and assured continued support in all circumstances.