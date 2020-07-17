Three army jawans were injured and three terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.

DGP Dilbag Singh, Jammu & Kashmir, said, "Killed terrorists are from Jaish-e-Mohammed and reportedly include a top terrorist commander known to be an IED expert."

Police said the operation launched in the early hours on Friday on a credible input in village Chimmer by the Kulgam Police along with the Army and CRPF units concluded with the killing of three terrorists.

IED expert among the three killed terrorists

Top police sources said the three killed terrorists were from the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and reportedly included a top terrorist commander known to be an IED expert taking direct instructions from his Pakistani handlers.

Sources said, he was responsible for a large number of attacks, including many IED attempts against the security forces in the recent past. He had given the slip to the security forces during many encounters earlier and in one such incident had left behind an M4 American rifle.