Amid all the divorce drama and general unpleasantness, Ku Hye Sun took to her social media and posted a mysterious message that seems to reference her marriage to Ahn Jae Hyun and her future activities.

Reportedly, Ku Hye Sun posted a screenshot of the album artwork for her 2013 self-composed song "Would We Be Happy?" (literal title). The caption includes a lyric that reads, "If I hadn't said I love you back then, would we be happy?" Many interpreted this message as the actress expressing her feelings about Ahn Jae Hyun and their divorce.

Ku Hye Sun has been quite active on her social media in light of her upcoming divorce. Some would say that the star has been using social media to vilify her husband Ahn Jae Hyun in the public eye and garner support for herself.

There have been quite a few allegations thrown around by both parties, from a list of rules to an affair. Ku Hye Sun reportedly also uploaded an image of herself with her three dogs and an excerpt from an upcoming essay about pets, along with a message that reads, "Hello, this is Ku Hye Sun. Ahead of the release of my essay collection, "I Am Your Pet" (literal translation), I am greeting you for the last time. I was sincerely grateful for your continued interest and love during this time. Thanks to you, I was able to fulfill my dream. Please continue to be happy and healthy. I love you. From, Ku Hye Sun."

Emotions seem to be ruling Ku Hye Sun's actions as she claims to want an apology from Ahn Jae Hyun. While her husband has been suffering in his career as popular brands have dropped him. We'll have to wait and see if the pair is able to settle things without a lot of further spectacle.