Divorce proceedings between Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun are taking a nasty turn indeed. The stars recently announced that they are going through a divorce. Ku Hye Sun has made her divorce proceedings a matter of public spectacle.

And now the star seems to have shared a list of rules that she claims she had to follow during her marriage to Ahn Jae Hyun. Reportedly, Ku Hye Sun shared two photos on Instagram. Later, she added the caption, "Become a human," which she then changed to, "All I really want is an apology."

The first photo contains two pieces of paper, one titled "Things that Ahn Jae Hyun should be careful not to do (until March)" and one titled "Things Ku Hye Sun should be careful not to do."

The list of rules for Ku Hye Sun reads:

If drinking outside, drink only until 11 p.m. Don't drink to the point of losing consciousness (be moderate). Don't be stubborn. Don't cause harm to others. Put away your clothes when you take them off. Clean up your food and dishes after eating (don't pile them in the sink). Put laundry in the laundry room. Even if you're feeling good because you're drunk, don't yell or slap or use other forms of violence. Come home by midnight (apart from filming). Clean up after the cat once every seven days. Be careful what you say (especially what you say about others). Put away your shoes.

Apparently, the list with Ku Hye Sun's name contains only the word, "Nothing." The second photo in the Instagram post shows Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's signatures on the back of the paper, suggesting that both of them agreed to this list of rules.

Some of these rules just look like basic household etiquette while others might seems a little restrictive. But the question here isn't just about the rules, which some might say are ridiculous but what might happen if the rules weren't followed. If one were to consider Ku Hye Sun's previous remarks about becoming a human and an apology, it looks like the ramifications might not have been good.