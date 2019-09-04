Ku Hye Sun may very well be the definition of 'Hell hath no fury.' The star has been taking her divorce proceedings to social media for a while now.

Reportedly, Ku Hye Sun posted on social media in response to a report on text messages exchanged between Ahn Jae Hyun and herself.

Read her translated post below:

The result of Dispatch's forensics? I am a person who changed cell phones three times this year. The correct reason for divorce is Ahn Jae Hyun's extramarital affair. I heard so many rumors about him dating the actress in the drama he is currently filming. It troubled my heart whether or not to believe him, so my stance went back and forth. Hearing about him exchanging messages on Kakao with this actress when he would not text or call me properly saying he was busy, made me feel betrayed and like my heart was getting ripped up. That's why I still need time to organize my feelings.

Ku Hye Sun first revealed news about the couple discussing divorce on August 18. The actors have since released differing statements related to their relationship and divorce. Most recently, Ku Hye Sun shared about cat custody issues and a list of rules Ahn Jae Hyun was supposed to follow. Ahn Jae Hyun is currently working on upcoming MBC drama "People With Flaws" (literal title). The drama is set to premiere in November.

Ku Hye Sun seems to be extremely angry at her soon to be ex-husband. And now, cheating allegations are also being added to the mix as Ku Hye Sun amended her earlier post and added in parentheses, "I have a photo that I found in my husband's computer after our marriage. [In the photo], he is eating a late-night snack with an actress at a hotel while wearing a gown. I will submit it to the court as evidence."

If she indeed has evidence of Ahn Jae Hyun's infidelity, then it could turn the tides in her favour during the divorce. You can check out the post here: