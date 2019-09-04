Ku Hye Sun may very well be the definition of 'Hell hath no fury.' The star has been taking her divorce proceedings to social media for a while now.
Reportedly, Ku Hye Sun posted on social media in response to a report on text messages exchanged between Ahn Jae Hyun and herself.
Read her translated post below:
The result of Dispatch's forensics? I am a person who changed cell phones three times this year. The correct reason for divorce is Ahn Jae Hyun's extramarital affair. I heard so many rumors about him dating the actress in the drama he is currently filming. It troubled my heart whether or not to believe him, so my stance went back and forth. Hearing about him exchanging messages on Kakao with this actress when he would not text or call me properly saying he was busy, made me feel betrayed and like my heart was getting ripped up. That's why I still need time to organize my feelings.
Ku Hye Sun first revealed news about the couple discussing divorce on August 18. The actors have since released differing statements related to their relationship and divorce. Most recently, Ku Hye Sun shared about cat custody issues and a list of rules Ahn Jae Hyun was supposed to follow. Ahn Jae Hyun is currently working on upcoming MBC drama "People With Flaws" (literal title). The drama is set to premiere in November.
Ku Hye Sun seems to be extremely angry at her soon to be ex-husband. And now, cheating allegations are also being added to the mix as Ku Hye Sun amended her earlier post and added in parentheses, "I have a photo that I found in my husband's computer after our marriage. [In the photo], he is eating a late-night snack with an actress at a hotel while wearing a gown. I will submit it to the court as evidence."
If she indeed has evidence of Ahn Jae Hyun's infidelity, then it could turn the tides in her favour during the divorce. You can check out the post here:
View this post on Instagram
디스패치 포렌식 결과요? 올해만 핸드폰 세번 바꾼 사람입니다. 이혼 사유 정확히 말하면 안재현씨의 외도입니다. 현재 촬영하는 드라마 여배우와 염문설이 너무도 많이 제귀에 들려와서 저 역시 마음이 혼란스러워 그를 믿어야 할지 말아야할지 입장이 왔다갔다 했을뿐이고요. 저에게는 바쁘다며 문자도 전화도 제대로 안하는 사람이 항시 그 배우와 카톡을 주고 받으며 웃고있다는 이야기에 배신감이 들어 가슴이 찢어질듯 아팠어요. 그래서 아직 제 감정을 정리할 시간이 필요할 뿐입니다.(결혼 후 남편 컴퓨터에서 발견된 여배우와 호텔에서 가운을 입은채 야식을 먹고있는 사진을 가지고 있습니다. 법원에 증거로 제출하겠습니다.)