DGP-rank officer Dr P Ravindranath has expressed his displeasure over the recent transfer to the training wing of the Karnataka state police by announcing that he is resigning from the post on Tuesday. In the resignation letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, he said that he was prematurely transferred and even levelled allegations of harassment against him.

"I am pained to observe the apathy shown by Sri Ravikumar, IAS, chief secretary of Karnataka, when I requested him to issue a government order to set up a protection cell as per the rule 8 of SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) rules 1995. Further, I am prematurely transferred without any public interest just to harass me, since I have taken legal action against people involved in the fake caste certificate issue."

According to a report by Indian Express, Ravindranath handed over the charge to Additional DGP Arun Chakravarthy at DCRE on Monday and went to meet police chief Praveen Sood on Nrupathunga Road.

"I'm being targeted"

The IPS officer has alleged that he is being targeted by a few individuals who are influencing the government. "I am not against the government. The transfer is not on my request or in the interest of the public. It is a clear case of conspiracy and I have decided to resign," he was quoted as saying by IE.

Ravindranath alleged that he was being targeted after naming some influential people and notices were issued to them to appear before the DCRE. He then said that soon after that he was transferred.

"I wanted to initiate action against those individuals who have taken fake certificates to obtain government jobs through the SC/ST quota. I have been working sincerely and without bias," he added.

This is not the first time the 1989-batch IPS officer from AP has resigned and withdrew it. He had submitted his resignations in 2008, 2014 and in 2020.