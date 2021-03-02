Karnataka's water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi landed himself in hot waters after a leaked video allegedly showed the BJP leader seeking sexual favours from a woman in return for a government job. The shocking revelation came only days ahead of the Budget session and an activist from Bengaluru has requested a probe in the matter.

The victim had recorded the alleged incidents, which had been circulating on social media. Upon allegedly receiving threats from the minister, the victim's family approached Dinesh Kallahalli, who then submitted the recordings with the police and sought a probe.

"Complaint is filed by me and not by the victim as she is fearing for her life," Kallahalli was quoted as saying. He even sought police protection for the victim.

FIR yet to be lodged

The incident is said to have taken place a month ago in a hotel in Cubbon Park police station limits in Bengaluru. Kallahalli even approached the Cubbon Park police station, where he was informed that an internal enquiry will be conducted before filing an FIR, The Indian Express reported.

Jarkiholi is yet to release an official statement on the matter. The copy will be duly updated.

Furthermore, Jarkiholi is a sugar baron from Belagavi district and belongs to highly influential political families in the state.