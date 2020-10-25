With floods taking a toll on various states across India, Karnataka is badly hit by the heavy rains. During these trying times, a lot of tales of bravery and humanity have come to light. Police officers are seen going out of their way to help people in need, but a senior police officer's career at the force took a hit after his fake rescue operation in flood-hit Gulbarga district was exposed.

A Sub-Inspector of Police was suspended for conducting a fake rescue operation in Gulbarga, also known as Kalaburgi. The senior officer Mallannagouda Yalagod had attached a fake video and photos in the pretext of helping villagers during the recent floods on the banks of river Bhima.

Staging a fake rescue

The police sub-inspector of the Nelogi Police Station in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburgi was seen posing in the flood with two goats in his hand. The officer had made several such videos showing filmy rescue behavior. He was also seen standing with villagers on a floating thermocol. These fake videos and photos were made to receive appreciation from his seniors in a quick shot at fame.

After his actions came to light, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Simi Miriam George said Yalagod has been placed under suspension pending investigation. A Sub-Inspector from Jewargi, Sangamesh has been transferred to Nelogi Police Station in Yalagod's absence from active duty.