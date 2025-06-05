Bengaluru was recently struck by a tragic incident during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebration. What was intended to be a jubilant occasion turned into a disaster as a stampede resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals and left numerous others injured.

In response to the tragedy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a press briefing announced suspension of several high-ranking police officials. Those suspended include the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, the Additional Commissioner of Police responsible for Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), the Assistant Commissioner of Police, and the Cubbon Park police inspector.

"Such an incident has not happened since I became an MLA, Minister, DCM and Chief Minister. This incident has hurt me. I would like to pray for the peace of the souls of those who died in the tragedy and also assure the families that the government is with them," Siddaramaiah said.

In addition, a one-member commission has been established under the leadership of Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired judge of the High Court. The commission's task is to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede and identify any shortcomings in planning and execution. "Under the chairmanship of Justice Michael D'Cunha, we have appointed a one-man commission," Siddaramaiah stated. "On RCB, event manager DNA, KSCA, who represented them, we have taken a decision to arrest them."

The government has also initiated legal proceedings against RCB representatives, event organizers. An FIR has been filed against the event management firm DNA Entertainment Private Limited, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee. The charges include sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, causing hurt with dangerous weapons, hurting a public servant, and unlawful assembly. The FIR was registered at the Cubbon Park police station following a complaint by a police inspector.

In addition to legal actions, the state government has announced a compensation package for the families of the deceased. Each family will receive ₹10 lakh from the government, with the KSCA offering an additional ₹5 lakh.

Home Minister G Parameshwara announced plans to roll out a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure better management of such events. The SOP aims to prevent overcrowding and enhance coordination among various stakeholders involved in organizing large-scale events.