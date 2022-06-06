Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought a report from the principal secretary of the state's health department in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

Bommai on Monday further stated that he would initiate action after going through the report.

"I have a sought report in the backdrop of spike in the numbers of Covid. Health Department principle secretary has informed that he will convey district wise meeting and submit the report."

Based on that, decisions would be taken and no need to get panic, he stated.

Regarding the distribution of compensation to the families of people who died of Covid during the second wave last year, Bommai said that the funds have been released and if anyone is left out, they will be compensated.

Karnataka's new Covid numbers crossed the 300-mark in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 301 new Covid cases, while Bengaluru alone registered 291 infections.

The positivity rate has jumped to 1.40 per cent.

One death was reported in same period hours and number of total active cases stood at 2,414 in the state. The active cases in Bengaluru are 2,294 while 21,413 tests were conducted in the state till Sunday evening.