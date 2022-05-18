Nishan Nanaiah is a name that is popular in the Malayalam film industry, but the Karnataka actor has marked his presence in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films as well. Nishan is currently basking in the glory of his recent feature film Alpha Beta Gamma, which is being showered with praise and accolades.

Nishan, who graduated from Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, started his career with Cycle Kick and his big break was in 2009 with Shyamprasad's Malayalam flick Ritu, which won him Best Debut award. Another remarkable feat in his career was in Sibi Malayil's Apoorvaragam, which went on to become one of the biggest hits in 2010.

Alpha Beta Gamma

Having acted in 25 films, mostly in Malayalam, Nishan's recent success with Alpha Beta Gamma is definitely noteworthy. Alpha Beta Gamma is a 2021 rom-com directed by debutant Shankar Srikumar, starring Nishan, Amit Kumar Vashisth, and Reena Aggarwal.

Alpha Beta Gamma was shot during the pandemic with low budget, yet a powerful storyline. The feature film's premiere launch at the International Film Festival in Goa garnered acclaimed reviews and it was one of the 25 films selected by the Indian Panorama. Now the film, selected by the Information and Broadcasting ministry, is going to be screened at Cannes Film Festival.

Nishan is affluent in six languages and is also good at picking up new languages and dialects, which gives him the scope and confidence of acting in multi-lingual films. Speaking to International Business Times, Nishan opened up about how he had his reservations about the film due to the challenges like COVID lockdown, low budget and logistics. At the same time, he knew that if the film was completed, it would go places. Rightly so, Alpha Gamma Beta is the talk of the tinsel town.

Nishan's next release is Wedding Gift, a Kannada film.