Krushna Abhishek has become a household name for his role of Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show 2. His impeccable comic timings with Kapil Sharma and funny banter are immensely loved by the viewers. Before Kapil's show, Krushna had entertained viewers through shows like Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza and The Drama Company.

Team member Sudesh Lehri cracks jokes

The Drama Company had been embroiled in many controversies owing to its roast format. A number of celebrities, who had appeared on the show to promote their films, were left offended by its format, many of whom had also walked away from the stage.

However, in one of the episode, it was Krushna who was left offended by a joke cracked by his fellow team member Sudesh Lehri.

Sudesh, while pulling Krushna's leg, made a derogatory comment on the latter's wife Kashmera Shah. This didn't go down well with the comedian, who lost his cool on Sudesh for targeting his family. A heated argument started between the two with Krushna announcing that he doesn't want to work with Sudesh and the latter throwing his mic. Other members Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and guest judge Mithun Chakravarty were seen calming the two down.

However, much to everyone's relief, it turned out to be a prank masterminded by Krushna and Sudesh. Watch the video below:

Krushna and Sudesh's friendship

Sudesh and Krushna share good rapport in personal life and the two have been part of many comedy shows together. While, Krushna is busy with The Kapil Sharma Show, Sudesh is entertaining fans with live shows.

Few years ago, there were reports of a fallout between the two comedian due to ego clashes. However, the two seemed to have buried their hatchet and are back to being friends.