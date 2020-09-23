Self-proclaimed critic KRK aka Kamaal R Khan has mocked Deepika Padukone and other stars of Bollywood in connection with the ongoing drug investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In a series of tweets, he has trolled stars – from Deepika Padukone to Jaya Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone is the latest name who is alleged to be on the NCB's radar after the officers found chat messages in which the actress has asked her manager Karishma Prakash for drugs. The latter was summoned by the officials on Tuesday, 22 September.

Taking potshots over her links, KRK tweeted, "Good morning friends! #MaalHaiKya! Repeat after me depression is fake, drugs is real. [sic]" He has posted Deepika's picture from her famous 'Dum Maaro Dum' which was also about drug racket.

His rant does not stop there as he predicts the many other actresses would be arrested that include Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. He wrote, "#NCB has got Names of #SonamKapoor #jacquelinefernandez #DiyaMirza #shradhakapoor #SaraAliKhan #RakulPreet #DeepikaPadukone to investigate. And if you remember, they all were supporting #RheaChakroborty! So actually they were supporting her to save themselves. #MaalHaiKya! [sic]"

He also took potshot at Jaya Bachchan over her recent speech at Rajya Sabha over the Bollywood's links with drugs. He mocked, "#JayaBacchan Ji Said that may be 3-4 People consume drugs in entire Bollywood, So don't spoil Bollywood's name coz of 3-4 people. But it looks like that only 3-4 people don't consume drugs in the entire bollywood. So I wonder, what will #JayaBachchan Ji say now? #MaalHaiKya! [sic]"

Meanwhile, the NCB is set to question many other actors in connection with the case. "The probe is moving ahead to unearth the larger nexus of drugs in the film industry. More actors my be questioned in the coming days," Deccan Chronicle quotes an officer privy to the investigation.

The NCB has arrested 19 people that include actress Rhea Chakraborty in the drug case after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.