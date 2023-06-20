Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' hard work for Adipurush has finally come to fruition. Despite the backlash and criticism from certain corners, the film is making big moolahs at the box office. In just five days of its release, the film has made astronomical box office figures and broken many records. For the film's promotion, Kriti upped her ethnic wear game and looked resplendent every time she made an appearance.

All about the ethereal shawl

One of her looks for the film's promotion was that of a pashmina shawl paired with an Anarkali suit. The shawl comprised of scenes from the Ramayana. The shawl, inspired by the tales of Ayodhya, took over 6000 hours to be made and took over two years to be conceptualised. Ramayana, Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika & Ram Darbaar are all embroidered on the shawl.

The exorbitant cost

"This timeless mythological piece has taken over 2 years to conceptualise and over 6000 working hours. Intimate observations of books, references helped the artist to create the drawings so accurately," Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon's stylist shared. Designed by Delhi-based clothing label Shaza, the pashmina shawl comes at a whopping cost of Rs 11 lakh.

"Incorporating details like the Ishvakul sundial, the iconic gates of Ayodhya Nagri, the Kanak Mahal etc, this shawl was made with meticulous attention to detail which required weeks of research and planning," the shawl's description further read.