Singer-actress Nupur Sanon on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her sister Kriti Sanon dance sessions at home with their mother.

In the videos, Kriti Sanon is seen teaching her mother how to do dance, especially a "hip hop" step on Kangana Ranaut's song London Thumakda from Queen. "That's how Punjabis hip hop... isn't she the cutest," Nupur captioned the videos.

Kriti Sanon
Kriti SanonInstagram

Kriti Sanon and Nupur have found a lot of time to bond during the lockdown. From cooking to baking and cleaning, the Sanon sisters have been seen doing a lot of chores together. Nupur even turned barber for Kriti and gave her a hair trim.

On the work front, Nupur will be seen in the sequel of the popular song "Filhall". Kriti has films like "Mimi" and "Bachchan Pandey" in her kitty.

