Director Krishna Vamsi, who had taken a break from movies after his disastrous Nakshtram, is all set to make a grand re-entry with Rangamarthanda. The film will feature Ramya Krishnan in the lead role.

Krishna Vamsi has produced some all-time hits and favourites from the Telugu audience. He recently shared a few pictures of the script of Rangamarthanda on Facebook to announce that the movie is ready to go on the floors.

Meanwhile, the news is that the director has teamed up with maestro Illayaraja to compose tunes for this film. The duo had earlier collaborated for Anthapuram in 1998. So once again, fans of the duo are super excited about this good news.

Rangamarthanda is an official remake of Marathi super hit film Natsamrat and is about a retired theatre artiste, to whom it is difficult to let go of his fond memories of the theatre and his career. Prakash Raj will be seen playing the role reprised by Nana Patekar and Ramya will be seen in the role of Medha Manjrekar. The film will be produced by Abhishek Jawkar and Madhu Kalipu.