Former Union Minister and veteran actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday. He was 83 and survived by wife and three daughters.

Who was Krishnam Raju?

Krishnam Raju, who was the uncle of Baahubali star Prabhas, was known as 'Rebel Star'. He acted in over 180 films and remained a trendsetter with his rebellious characters.

He was a photojournalist before turning an actor. His journey in movies started in 1966 with Chilaka Gorinka produced and directed by K Pratyagatma. The film won Nandi Award for Best Feature Film - Silver. He then acted in the mythological film Sri Krishnavataram which also starred NT Rama Rao.

Later, He acted in many films with the established actors including Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishna Kumari, Rajasulochana, Jamuna and Kanchana.

However, Nenante Nene turned out to be a career-changing film for Raju in 1968 as he impressed the audience as a handsom villain. In the next couple of years, he worked an anti-hero or in a supporting roles in the movies such as Bhale Abbayilu (1969), Buddhimantudu (1969), Manushulu Marali (1969), Malli Pelli (1970), and Jai Jawan (1970), Amma Kosam (1970), Anuradha, Bhagyavantudu (1971), and Bangaaru Talli (1971), Muhammad- bin-Tughluq (1972), Raj Mahal (1972), Hantakulu Devaantakulu (1972), Manavudu Danavudu (1972), Neeti-Nijayiti (1972) , Vintha Dampatulu (1972).

He turned producer with Krishnaveni.

He won his first Filmfare for Amara Deepam which marked the first collaboration of Krishnam Raju with K Raghavendra Rao. In total, he won four Filmfare Awards.

In his five-decade career, Raju went on to work in several successful movies and found a place in the hearts of the Telugu audience.

Krishnam Raju in Politics

He also forayed into politics in 1991 from Narasapuram on a Congress ticket, but he lost the elecion. He then joined the BJP and won the poll from Kakinda in 1998.