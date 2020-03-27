Helming from the house of actors like Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff, Krishna Jackie Shroff has her own way to be on our feeds. Just like her brother Tiger, Krishna is famous for her toned body and killer physique.

Where Tiger never fails to amaze his fans with his toned abs and dance routines, sister Krishna also make headlines, not only for her amazing looks but also for her adorable pictures with beau Eban Hyams. This couple never disappoints their fans and give out major relationship goals with their sizzling chemistry. From travelling together to working out, Krishna and Eban are the perfect examples of a compatible couple.

Krishna Shroff is often spotted outside the gym and just like Tiger Shroff and her alleged girlfriend Disha Patani, Krishna takes her fitness seriously. Now this time, raising the bar for all the couples out there, Krishna and her love Eban have shared a steamy workout video out of her workout session.

The couple can be seen doing yoga in their balcony and it looks like an intense work out. Krishna shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "Making the best out of every situation that comes our way. Hope everyone's staying home and safe and keeping your mind and body happy and healthy. ✨"

Tiger's alleged beau and Krishna's close friend actress Disha Patani also showered her loved on the video. Baaghi 2 actress Disha recently posted a TikTok video along with Krishna which went viral. In the video shared on Instagram, the duo can be seen recreating the popular TikTok dialogue - "Some girl asked my man, 'is she your girlfriend girlfriend or just a girl you're talking to?' B**ch, if I kill you, are you dead or just not breathing?"

Tiger's sister Krishna and Disha share a close bond and the duo often shares posts with each other. Disha who is rumoured to be dating Tiger shared screen space with him for the first time in music video Befikra. They were later seen together in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. The actress recently shared screen space with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song 'Do You Love Me'.