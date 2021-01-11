Krishna Sharma

Kolkata bred Krishna shifted to the city of dreams - Mumbai, to make his mark in the entertainment industry and has succeeded to an extent looking at the body of work he has behind him. He claims to have on his own strength built an impressive line of work that ranges from music, TV shows, and web series. His hard work and passion to make it big have helped him make a strong foothold in the industry.

He has been running his ventures 'Soul Music House' & 'The Ace Entertainment', in Kolkata for a long time now and has even led a city based startup 'Fastmed' as its managing director. During the initial days of his career, he has managed a few other start-ups like 'Altask' too. All said and done, entertainment industry is what has drawn him towards it since the beginning and he made his presence felt with innumerable projects, each one of which were distinct to others.

He marks his foray into streaming platform 'Netflix' with his own original web series '8', which is slated to go on the floors soon. If the grapevine is to be believed Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is performing the lead role in it. In the past he has produced also music for the industry, the most remembered one is Aakhri Baar with Zee Music. He has even produced a few Tollywood projects which many are unaware of. His production house 'Ace Entertainment Company' has organized Squadrann Talent Hunt in various Indian cities which had renowned artist Rannvijay Singha.

He claims his latest venture 'Soul Music House' which is an independent record label will be having established artists working under its banner. They plan to release its debut featuring a renowned Bollywood music artist. There are six releases slated to come out shortly.