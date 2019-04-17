Kris Jenner is reportedly excited after knowing that the only grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy has a crush on Kendall Jenner. The Kardashian matriarch hopes her daughter and John "Jack" Kennedy Schlossberg might start dating, and even get married some day.

The 26-year-old socialite's crush for the model was revealed during Kim Kardashian's cover story interview for the May issue of Vogue magazine. Jonathan Van Meter, the article's writer wrote: "At one point, Kim is holding court in a sitting area just outside her bedroom. Someone from the crew mentions that the very handsome young John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg, son of Caroline, reportedly has a crush on her half-sister Kendall, and Kim's eyes twinkle at the prospect of colluding over some dynastic matchmaking."

According source told Hollywood Life: "Kris was thrilled when she heard about someone in the Kennedy family crushing on one of her daughters. She wants to make a love connection happen and is already making phone calls to her team to figure out what she can do to put Kendall and Jack together."

Kris thinks Jack "is a very handsome young man and she loves the idea of joining the Kardashians and the Kennedy families together. She has already been joking that Kendall and Jack would have the most gorgeous babies together. Kris is hoping that the crush turns into a relationship, love and more! She loves the idea of it all," the insider added.

However, Kendall is still in an on again, off again relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons. Another source shared: "They're incredibly private, but they are together and Kendall seems happy. Her family likes Ben but that is not going to stop Kris from trying to make the Kennedy connection happen. Kris knows Kendall still isn't ready to settle down so she sees no harm in it."

"Kendall will be furious if her mom meddles too much though, she gets very defensive when her mom tries to control her life. That probably won't really hold back Kris too much though, this is a Kennedy, she'd be giddy to see Kendall date him. It would be great of her career and their whole family, it's just iconic," the insider shared.

Meanwhile, Kendall's love life has always grabbed media attention, which she hates a lot.

"It's not always easy, but I don't know, I just like to keep my private life private," she told ET. "I try my best, but at the same time, I try not to let being out with someone affect my everyday life. Like, if I want to go out and grab a smoothie with a friend who's a male, I'm not gonna let the paparazzi stop me from doing that and living my life and just being a normal person.

"I try to keep things as private as I can, but when it comes to a point, it's just not a big deal," she added.