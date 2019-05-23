Being the only state in South India that had favoured the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Karnataka has surely seen some ups and downs in its political history. But Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao's tweet congratulating the BJP for its victory has certainly sparked a row.

The BJP has given an outstanding performance in Karnataka as the exit polls had predicted. And this victory for the saffron party means a clean sweep in the state. Maybe that's why Dinesh Gundu Rao resorted to the final political play of applauding the BJP's victory through social media.

"Congratulations to BJP for a resounding victory, both in India and Karnataka. In a democracy people's verdict is sacrosanct. I wish Mr Modi the very best and hope in his second term as PM will build a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive India," read the tweet by Rao.

This tweet comes just two days after Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig accused Rao of Congress's defeat in the state. Baig had also asked the Muslim community in Karnataka to join hands with the NDA if needed.

Many people have reacted to this tweet by saying that Rao accepted defeat with grace, while some have blamed the age-old dirty politics and power play in the party that has led the UPA government's defeat.

Here are some reactions:

