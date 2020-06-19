Amid a rise in Coronavirus cases and stringent lockdown in Tamil Nadu, KP Anbalagan, the state's Higher Education Minister, has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Anbalagan, who is the third TN politician to test positive, is currently admitted to a private hospital due to mild coronavirus symptoms.

Previously, DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan lost the battle against coronavirus and K Palani, AIADMK legislator is undergoing treatment for the Covid-19.

On Wednesday, June 17, Anbalagan attended a review meeting as he was a part of the five-member ministerial team to oversee coronavirus spread control measures in North Chennai.

The minister took to his social media account said tweeted, "The coroner's consultation on coronavirus prevention and protection measures in the area of Madras Corporation was held at a meeting held at Amma Mansion in Ribbon House today."

With 52,334, TN is the second highest cases in the country

With increasing coronavirus infection in Chennai and three other districts, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on June 15 announced lockdown between June 19-30 subject to some relaxations to essential/emergency services.

On Friday, June 19, Tamil Nadu witnessed an increase of 2,000 cases taking the total tally to 52,334 cases. The state is the second most affected in the country after Mahahrastra.

