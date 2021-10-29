Kovid Mittal's film wins best international film festival award

Kovid Mittal talks about his recent film "6387 Meters Black Peak" also called Kala Naag success and all the love it received overseas.

"It all began in 2015 when I had met one of the producers from Hollywood who was also starting at that time who pitched this idea. Unfortunately, all the producers involved parted ways due to creative differences. The only difference was that the film was to be shot featuring me in the lead at mount Everest without me having any experience in mountaineering. It was a great creative thought, to begin with, the theme was how it would be to place a novice at Everest without any prior experience. The pre-production went way beyond the allotted budget and the film was shelved. It was a major setback to me because we had even released posters for the film promotions."

"Little I had thought, one of the producers connected with me over social media in 2019 and we decided to start the journey where we left it, but we decided to start the film at an altitude above 21000 feet as this would set the right buzz for the franchise and would be cost-effective and give us lot of room to improve if any. Hollywood films like vertical limit, Everest, free solo, 127 hours are great adventure watches and we hope eventually we can create something close to it."

"Filming this the first sequel, all we had was 6 GoPro sports cameras and 1 drone, one handheld DSLR camera, none of us had thought it would leave a lasting impression on all of us. To create the right news angle to the film, we decided to push myself, giving myself the least time for acclimatization to reach the peak in the least possible time of 6 days or less. It's not a good idea while climbing such high altitude so fast as this can really cause high altitude sickness, but it really gave me an idea of how far I can push my physical boundaries. The whole idea is this will be India's first-ever mountaineering documentary giving viewers an idea of how life is above 6000 meters to 7000 meters and finally mount Everest. I am busy with filming 2 music videos which are getting filmed during the same time, the whole burden is going to such altitudes gives you major sunburn and I still remember 2020 when I came back from shooting the first sequel I had major sunburn which lasted 2 months despite using proper spf/sunscreen creme. I had lost onto many projects, including TV commercials, as my skin was just not ready to face the camera post the expedition."

"Our film won the best film award at the Canadian Cinematography Film Festival, European Film Festival and is currently playing on the leading documentary channel in Germany. It's just so motivating to see this film receive so much love and appreciation. Words won't be enough to explain how much hard work I, the Sherpas and the crew did to film this. We had to push the second sequel for another season as I am very busy with other shoots and I can't afford to loose the projects on hand, but I can promise this will be worth the wait. The second leg of the franchise will be more visually appealing and informative to all viewers. I will also be directing a film in North India in February 2022. Unfortunately, I can't disclose the details now, all I can say is it's a remake of an award-winning film."