Soorappa Babu, the producer of Kotigobba 3, has put an end to the rumours of the movie skipping theatrical release. He has admitted about receiving an offer to release the movie on the OTT platform, but stated that he wants the Kiccha Sudeep-starrer to be out on big screens.

The Offered Amount

Rumours have been doing rounds that the makers of Kotigobba 3 were offered Rs 35 crore by a streaming site, but the producer turned down the offer since the budget of the film itself is Rs 70 crore.

"First of all, I have no intention for Kotigobba 3 to take the OTT route. Second, let me clarify that we did get an offer from a digital platform to release the film for a certain price, which I thought was not feasible. It is a film with a good content, and when I can make business of Rs 100 crore when released in theatres, why would I think of releasing it on a streaming platform," The New Indian Express quotes the producer as saying.

April Release

Kiccha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 was scheduled for release on 29 April but it got delayed to Covid-19 lockdown. So, this had paved the way for the rumours of the flick being released on the OTT platform.

However, the makers are ready with the first copy and will soon submit the film to the censor board for certification.

It is the third instalment in the Kotigobba franchise. Madonna Sebastian is playing the female lead in the flick, which also has Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others in the cast. Sunny Leone has reportedly done a special song in the multilingual flick.

Shivakarthik-directorial flick is produced by Soorappa Babu. However, the Hindi version of the Sudeep-starrer is being produced by Shabuddin Choudhary.