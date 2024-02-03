Telugu director Koratala Shiva faces a legal challenge as the Supreme Court of India rejects relief in a copyright dispute over his film 'Srimanthudu.' Writer Sarath Chandra accused Shiva of copying his story from Swathi magazine, leading to criminal charges issued by the Nampally court. Despite Shiva's appeal in the Telangana High Court, the Supreme Court upheld the lower courts' decisions, signaling potential legal consequences for the acclaimed director. Known for hits like 'Mirchi' and 'Janata Garage,' Shiva seeks a comeback with 'Devara,' starring Jr NTr and Jhanvi Kapoor, as the legal intricacies unfold, impacting his career trajectory.

Getting in to the news, Telugu director Koratala Shiva has faced a setback in the Supreme Court of India concerning copyright issues related to his film 'Srimanthudu.' The legal tussle began when writer Sarath Chandra filed a case claiming that Koratala copied his story, originally published in Swathi magazine, for the movie.

The Nampally court took cognizance of the complaint and issued orders for criminal charges against Koratala. Seeking justice, the director moved the Telangana High Court. After a thorough examination of evidence from Sarath Chandra and the Writers Association report, the High Court affirmed the Nampally court's decision. Unyielding, Koratala then took the matter to the Supreme Court.

However, the Supreme Court bench, upon careful consideration of Koratala's plea, upheld the lower courts' rulings, indicating that the director must face charges as per their decisions. This legal entanglement casts a cloud over Koratala Shiva's notable career.

Known for directing blockbusters like 'Mirchi' and 'Janata Garage,' Koratala Shiva faced a setback with 'Acharya.' Undeterred, he aims to make a comeback with his highly anticipated film 'Devara,' starring superstar Jr NTr and Jhanvi Kapoor. As the legal saga unfolds, it remains to be seen how this legal hurdle will impact the director's future projects and standing in the film industry.