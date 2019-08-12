The recently released song Konatya Kshani, Aka Abol Gandh Premacha is a soothing number beautifully penned by poet Vaishali Marathe, composed by Jeevan Marathe and sung by popular bollywood singer Anwesshaa and Jeevan Marathe and produced by Mangesh Awad. The emotional song is already striking a chord with listeners. The Abol gandh Premacha video is available on Youtube & the song is available on different audio platforms.

The song's video is directed by Chandrakant Gaikwad and Marathi Actor Nayan Jadhav and Mayuri Awad are in lead role. The beautiful song is filmed at Konkan beach which will please everyone's eye because of the beauty of the Konkan.

It is the duet song of the Jeevan Marathe with Anwesshaa Dattagupta. Satyajit have done the arrangement of the song. Vaishali Marathe was nominated for best Lyricist award for 'Man He Vede' in Chitr Padarpan Puraskar. This song's lyrics are touching hearts of people.

She hails from Miraj. She is brilliant in academics as well. Her article in mathematics got published in Ganit Chhand Anand bimonthly magazine at young age of 14. She has done Post graduation in Statistics and currently working in mnc. She has got many prizes in Statistics quiz as well as singing.

One of her ventures is going to release soon. She has worked for a project of Hindi song as well where discussions are going on with Shankar Mahadevan.

When discussed with her about the current songs she said "Now a days words and their meanings are ignored in most of the songs, which is very sad. Words are also very important since they can deliver very sensitive issues in meaningful way."

