The Kolkata Police has arrested six people in connection with fake admission racket which promised seats in medical and management courses at colleges in West Bengal and Karnataka, cheating several lakhs of rupees from the parents.

The incident came into light when a man lodged a complaint to the police station at Garfa saying that it had been six months since he paid Rs. 25 lakh to the alleged company India Lead for admission to MBBS course at a private medical college in Bangalore, but the firm neither facilitated the admission not returned the money.

The complaint was then transferred to the concerned police station of the Kalikapur area, Survey Park Police Station, where the fake consultancy firm was located. The two employees of the firm, Apala Dutta and Amit Kumar Rana, turned up as complainants and disclosed all the details related to fake admission.

"The case has been registered based on a report submitted by sub-inspector T N Tewary in connection with an inquiry letter, which later became the letter of complaint, filed by Apala Dutta and Amit Kumar Rana, employees of Indian Lead.com at Kalikapur," said DC (SSD) Santosh Nimbalkar. "They complained against the directors, Ajitesh Mondal and Ashwani Modi, and managers Aniruddha Das Gupta and Kshitish Sahoo and their associates. The two lodged the complaint on June 11, said they were forced into the fake admission racket," he added.

The police have recovered as many as 30 mobile phones and a large number of SIM cards from the office of India Lead that was used for calling and alluring the aspirants and their parents.

The company, which obtained its trade license as a computer training center from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, assured the parents that it had authorized tie-ups with several MBBS and MBA colleges.

While Modi was in-charge of a branch office in Bengaluru, Mondal was handling its Kolkata unit. Both of them are absconding. "We have arrested eight people in connection with the case, a few others are absconding. Efforts are on to trace them," said Praveen Tripathy, Joint CP (crime).

Apart from them, the police have named six others arrested as Mahadev Pal (33), Atof Hussain (23), Sreejit Mondal (26), Pratik Guha Roy (27), Sumit Kumar Singh (25) and Sayan Pradhan Roy (26).