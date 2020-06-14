An incident caused netizens to raise their eyebrows or left some in splits after the E-commerce giant goofed up with a Kolkata man's book order.

When Kolkata's Suthirtho Das opened a packet delivered from Amazon, he was surprised to see Bhagavad Gita inside, instead of the Communist Manifesto that he had ordered.

According to the Das' social media post, he placed an order for the Communist Manifesto on Wednesday and had received confirmation of his order from Amazon. On Saturday, June 13, while he was in his office, Das got a call from a woman asking him to reject the parcel as it had the wrong book. He could not do it since he was not at home.

Back home, when he opened the packet, the invoice mentioned Communist Manifesto, but it was "old, brown" Penguin copy of the abridged version of Gita.

Das took to social media to share the entire story along with pictures. Here is what he said:

'To err is human to forgive divine': Incident leaves netizens in splits

The post garnered a lot of attention, mainly from the Bengali speaking audience, as they were confused about the incident. While some asked Das to file a complain, others couldn't help but the laugh the situation off. Others thought this was done on purpose by Amazon.