Match Details:

Time: 7:30 PM

Date: April 18, 2022

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals will be squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time in the thirtieth match of this season of the IPL. Rajasthan Royals is currently placed at the fourth position on the points table of this season of the IPL whereas Kolkata Knight Riders is currently placed at the sixth spot on the points table. Rajasthan Royals played five matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they won three matches while Kolkata Knight Riders played six matches in this season where they too, won three games.

Rajasthan Royals played their last game against Gujarat Titans where they lost the game by 37 runs. Jos Buttler managed to score 54 runs for Rajasthan Royals in that game. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders played their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad where Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them by 7 wickets. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell smashed 54 runs and 49 runs respectively for Kolkata Knight Riders in that game. These two teams have played 24 matches against each other in the history of IPL so far where Rajasthan Royals managed to win 11 matches while Kolkata Knight Riders won the remaining games.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium generally assists both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match. The short boundaries and a quick outfield are expected to thrill the batsmen.

Here are the stats related to match:

2 – Varun Chakravarthy, currently on 39 wickets, needs to take two more wickets to overtake Kuldeep Yadav and have the second most wickets by an Indian spinner for KKR in the IPL. Only Piyush Chawla (66) has taken more IPL wickets for the franchise.

3 – Wickets needed by Sunil Narine to become the first overseas spinner to reach 150 IPL wickets.

3 – Sixes needed by Nitish Rana to reach 100 sixes in the IPL. If he reaches there tomorrow, he will become the joint third-fastest Indian to 100 sixes in terms of innings, with only Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul reaching there faster.

12 – Total wickets taken by the Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal in this IPL season.

24 – Runs needed by Sunil Narine to reach 1000 runs in the IPL. He will become the third player with 1000+ runs and 100+ wickets in the league history, after Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Varun Chakravarthy