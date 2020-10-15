The streets of Kolkata will soon witness the iconic double-decker buses on the streets during Durga Puja. But this time, the buses come with a twist. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled two open-roof double-decker buses

The newly launched blue and white buses won't be used for daily commuting but for 'Durga Puja Parikrama' to take tourists sightseeing across the city during the festive season.

It's nostalgic, yes! But open roof in this Kolkata weather

While most of the people can't wait to relive the nostalgia, some were of the opinion as to how will it maintained during such weather conditions.

Great that kolkata's iconic double decker buses are returning back on road..this type of roof open buses run in London and Paris ! We love Kolkata!

"Why is everybody saying double-decker bus returns to Kolkata? It hasn't. It is not part of the regular city transport. It is an open top tourist bus. Also, wondering how far it will be maintained as it won't be able to operate for greater part of the year owing to weather issues."

"It's nostalgic, yes! But open roof in this Kolkata heat and dust makes it look ill-planned. Rather entire bus should have been AC. Don't understand the purpose it can serve."

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses

Just like London's hop-on-hop-off buses for tourists, the double-decker will mark all heritage buildings and landmarks in Kolkata such as Writers' Building, GPO and Victoria Memorial. The authorities will revise the route to include more landmarks depending on the demand. Folk artists will perform on the bus to showcase the culture of Bengal.

The double-decker buses were introduced in the 1920s. The erstwhile Left Front government phased them out in the early 1990s. In 2005, the last bus went off city roads. In 2011, after coming to power, Banerjee directed the transport department to bring back the iconic buses.