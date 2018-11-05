A fire broke out on the 5th floor of eight-storey building of Apeejay House, in Kolkata, On Monday, November 5.

The fire broke out around at 11 am near Park Street. The building was evacuated within 10 minutes.

No casualties have been reported until now. Around 10 fire tenders reached the spot.

Kolkata traffic police have stopped all vehicles from entering Park Street, which has resulted in hours-long traffic jams in the area.

A Twitter user shared a video of the incident.

Here is the video :

[This is a developing story. More details awaited]