Koffee with Karan's latest episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt seemed straight out of Karan Johar's family movies. The two Kapoor ladies spoke about their kids, their husbands and very little about their careers. New mom Alia couldn't stop raving about her little girl Raha Kapoor and Kareena highlighted the difference between her two boys – Jeh and Taimur.

Jeh and Taimur's play date with Raha

"Tim is lovely and he's a lot more quiet. And Jeh is like a complete toofan mail. My mum used to tell me that you're a toofan mail, so Jeh is like that. The whole house is like upside down, like he's cartwheeling and he's very enthusiastic. Like he wants to eat food, he wants to sit with us and eat," Bebo revealed. Alia then went on to reveal how she had brought Raha for a playdate with Taimur and Jeh. She revealed that Jeh kept getting some or the other toy for Raha and soon kept snatching it from her.

Kareena and Karan Johar on mom's whatsapp group

Alia also added that Saif had to intervene and ask Jeh not to snatch the toys away from Raha and to let her keep it. Karan Johar and Kareena also spoke about their school mom's whatsapp group. "Right now we are in a whatsapp mom's group which I am on and bebo is there." Kareena then accused Karan Johar of being too "silent" on the group and the RARKPK director accused her of being "over active" on the group.