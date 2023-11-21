It is going to be a Student of the Year reunion of sorts as Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra are going to be the next guests on Koffee with Karan. Karan Johar has shared a new promo of the upcoming episode that features the handsome hunk. From talking about their steaming chemistry with a certain "costume department stylists" to making fun of Varun's derriere; the trio seem to be having a blast.

SOTY and K3G reunion

Varun Dhawan goes on to tag KJo as "Karan Ghar todo" and also jokingly slams him for gaslighting spouses. Sidharth Malhotra's question on who are the three people KJo calls "best friend", left the host stumped as well. The promo promises high entertainment quotient. Apart from Varun and Sidharth, another promo features several other guests.

Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are going to be the upcoming guests on the show too. The combination seems to be the reunion of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai team and Singham team as well. Karan Johar had revealed that it was Kareena who blasted him for him overtly sexual questions last season.

Kareena reprimanded Karan Johar

Kareena revealed that Karan seemed to be getting "carried away" last season and thus she had to give him that honest feedback. She also reminded him that he has to make the show such that all the family members can watch it too.